Police assisting at Waiuku College fire

WAIUKU

Emergency services responded to reports of a minor fire at Waiuku College earlier today.

At about 11.45am, Police responded to a report of two small fires on the grounds of the school.

Investigations are in the early stages and we are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the fires, however they are not thought to be linked to any events earlier this week.

Police will remain on scene with Fire and Emergency NZ while a scene examination is completed.