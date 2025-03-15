Auckland Council Refuse to Defend Precautionary Policies in The Unitary Plan

AUCKLAND

Auckland Council says it will not defend precaution and protections in the Unitary Plan despite these being removed by The Gene Technology Bill and increasing risk from GMOs to the public.

Auckland Council's Policy and Planning Committee was asked to allow discussion of defending the current precautions against risk from GMOs in the Auckland Unitary Plan, but said no. [1] [2]

Other councils in Northland and Hastings have made submissions in response to the Gene Technology Bill.

A major concern is the mandatory removal of precaution nationally and locally by Clauses 248-253 of the bill.

Auckland Council committee chair declined to include public input and said officials advised that:

"The Auckland Unitary Plan provisions relating to GMOs will remain unless a public process or the Government change that. As Auckland Council has no work programme associated with GMOs and has no jurisdiction in the Government’s legislative role, your request does not comply with these standing orders."

It is wrong that Council should just sit by while precaution is removed at public and ratepayer expense.

“It is Council's duty to defend the protections in place against costs from commercial biotechnology users,” said Jon Carapiet spokesman for GE-Free NZ in Food and Environment.

"This is not a discussion of pro or anti GE views, but practical protection of the public from costs imposed by removing precaution at the national and local level."

Removing precaution and protections in the Unitary Plan is increasing liability costs and contamination risks for Aucklanders as a result of the Gene Technology Bill.

The introduction of Civil Liability is recommended in the submission of the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment on the Gene Technology Bill.[3]

Auckland Council have been formally requested to work with their Northern councils as they did before.

Collaborative work with an Inter-Council group has informed robust policy in the current Unitary Plan to defend the interests of ratepayers and the environment.

