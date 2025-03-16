infonews.co.nz
FIRE

Mahia fire, public advised to avoid the area - Eastern

New Zealand Police

Sunday 16 March 2025, 2:17AM

By New Zealand Police

MAHIA

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the Maungawhio Drive area in Mahia, as emergency services respond to a fire.

Police are attending and assisting with a small number of evacuations.

Residents around the area are asked to close all doors and windows and prepare in case of further evacuations.

Police ask if you are aware of any vulnerable members of the community to assist by advising them of the current situation.