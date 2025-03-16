Mahia fire, public advised to avoid the area - Eastern
Sunday 16 March 2025, 2:17AM
Members of the public are advised to stay away from the Maungawhio Drive area in Mahia, as emergency services respond to a fire.
Police are attending and assisting with a small number of evacuations.
Residents around the area are asked to close all doors and windows and prepare in case of further evacuations.
Police ask if you are aware of any vulnerable members of the community to assist by advising them of the current situation.