Former charity worker pleads guilty to theft from community care trust

PORIRUA

A former charitable trust employee pleaded guilty last Friday to stealing more than $1 million of funds intended for social support services in Porirua.

Iesha Warren admitted to one representative charge of obtaining by deception and one charge of failing to appear.

Ms Warren misappropriated funds from Te Roopu Awhina Ki Porirua Trust, which worked with whānau across Porirua to offer social services including care and protection programmes for children. The failing to appear charge related to Ms Warren not appearing in court in August 2023, when she was required to do so.

SFO Director Karen Chang said, "This offending targeted public funding which was intended to support and protect the wellbeing of children in the Porirua region. This type of offending can lead to those communities missing out, as well as the erosion of trust in community leaders and institutions.”

Ms Warren was employed by the trust from 2019 until June 2021 and had access to the trust’s financial systems. During that time, Ms Warren directed $1.06 million into bank accounts she controlled.

Ms Warren is next scheduled to appear for sentencing at Wellington District Court on 18 July 2025.