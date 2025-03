By New Zealand Police

AUCKLAND

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash in Browns Bay last night.

The crash involved a single vehicle and was reported on Beach Road at around 7.50pm on 18 March.

Sadly, Police can confirm that the sole male occupant of the vehicle has died.

The Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination last night.

Enquiries will be made on behalf of the Coroner into the man’s death.