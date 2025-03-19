Renowned Forbes Author and Real Estate Guru Don Ha and His Team of Coaches at Exponential Coaching Reveals His Grant Cardone 10X License For Australia and New Zealand At NZ Business Connect Event In Hamilton

**MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT 19 March 2025

Don Ha, the visionary founder of Exponential Coaching and acclaimed Forbes author of "The Art of Exponential Success," along with his team of expert coaches, have scored a major Trans-Tasman coup by announcing on Tuesday night their official designation as Grant Cardone 10X Licensee Coaches for Australia and New Zealand.

The official announcement was made by Don Ha at NZ Business Connect’s exclusive networking event in Hamilton on Tuesday night attended by Waikato MP, Tim Van de Molen, along with 50 key business owners from around the Waikato.

This exciting collaboration marks a new chapter in the commitment of Don Ha and Exponential Coaching to driving transformative growth and success for individuals and businesses across the Australasian region.

As Grant Cardone 10X Licensee Coaches, Don Ha and his team will deliver the powerful 10X principles to clients in Australia and New Zealand. The 10X philosophy, created by the esteemed entrepreneur and sales authority Grant Cardone, empowers individuals to achieve extraordinary outcomes through bold action and an expansive mindset.

"We are excited to partner with Grant Cardone and bring the 10X mindset to our clients in Australia and New Zealand," said Don Ha today. "Our team is dedicated to helping people unlock their full potential and achieve exponential success. Together, we will inspire and equip our clients to take massive action and reach their highest aspirations."

Cardone is an award-winning American businessman, Private Equity Fund manager ($4BAUM) founder of 10X Studios, Cardone Ventures, 10X Health System and co-founder/investor in sixteen other businesses. Cardone is a New York Times best-selling author of seven business books, creator of Cardone U online education and founder of The 10X Growth Conferences (the largest business conference in the USA) and recognised as a world leader in his field.

With his extensive expertise in coaching and personal development, Don Ha and his team are uniquely positioned to deliver impactful programs tailored to the diverse needs of their clients.

“Through dynamic workshops, seminars, and personalised coaching sessions, my team will guide participants in applying the 10X principles to achieve significant breakthroughs in both their personal and professional lives,” Mr Ha said.

This partnership with Grant Cardone's 10X movement underscores Exponential Coaching's commitment to excellence and innovation in the coaching industry. As 10X Licensee Coaches, Don Ha and his team will leverage proven strategies to help clients overcome challenges, maximise their potential, and achieve remarkable success.

During Tuesday night’s event presentation, Don Ha touched on his history, going from a refugee camp in Hong Kong to amassing a fortune in real estate twice over, as well as the mindset that led to his success, and thinking that Forbes’ publishing offers were spam emails.

Don revealed that his positivity, encapsulated by his mantra “Negative energy does not live here,’ is crucial to bringing about the incremental changes that are the very foundation of exponential success. He also highlighted belief in the self and knowledge of the product as necessary in his formula for achievement.

“Don’t be scared of making a change. I failed twice but I kept going,” Mr. Ha said.

Tim Van de Molen also spoke last night in a speech that emphasised the importance of the business community to the prosperity of the region and the country at large. He echoed the sentiments of Prime Minister Christopher Luxton in claiming that the government has a “relentless focus on economic growth,” and that despite concerns for difficulties within the economy, he remained positive.

Mr. Van de Molen may have an office in the Beehive, but his remarks last night displayed a loyalty to the Waikato. He believes that investment in resilient infrastructure within the region is necessary to develop what he sees as the “golden triangle” - the areas between Tauranga, Hamilton, and Auckland. This investment will come in the form of an expansion to the Waikato Expressway to Tauranga, and the building of a medical school in Hamilton, and will require both a renewed economy and willing foreign investors.

“If you have a strong economy, you can invest,” MP Van de Molen said.

About Don Ha and Exponential Coaching

Auckland-based Don Ha is the founder of Exponential Coaching, a renowned author, speaker, and coach. Along with his team of expert coaches, Don is dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses to achieve exponential growth and success. His best-selling book, "The Art of Exponential Success," has inspired readers worldwide to pursue their goals with confidence and determination.

About Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone is a globally recognised entrepreneur, sales expert, and author. Known for his 10X philosophy, Grant Cardone has helped millions of people achieve extraordinary results in their personal and professional lives. The 10X movement encourages individuals to set ambitious goals and take massive action to achieve them.

