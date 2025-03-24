EMA welcomes increase in health and safety inspectors

WorkSafe New Zealand's initiative to recruit up to 60 new health and safety inspectors in 2025 is a positive step towards addressing our alarming rates of workplace harm, says the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA).

"New Zealand's workplace fatality rate is notably higher than that of comparable countries," says EMA Manager of Employment Relations and Safety Paul Jarvie.

"The investment of an additional $2.7 million annually into growing the inspectorate will help to address this disparity.

"We look forward to a new set of inspectors who will play a crucial role in fulfilling the responsibilities of a modern regulator.

"The addition of these inspectors brings New Zealand closer to meeting the International Labour Organisation’s recommended safety inspector-to-worker ratio, an area where we have lagged behind many of our international peers.

"We hope these new inspectors will focus on educating businesses and workers to better manage health and safety risks, rather than taking a prosecutorial approach.

"By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration, we can collectively enhance the quality of workplaces in New Zealand."

The EMA remains committed to supporting WorkSafe's efforts and looks forward to the positive impact these new inspectors will have on workplace safety across the nation.