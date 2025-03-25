RMA reform - opening the door for investment

BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s commitment to reforming resource management laws, based on the principle of the enjoyment of property rights.

"The latest announcement on phase 3 reforms is another step in the right direction," BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich said.

"Current consenting processes are slow and costly, and projects can be rejected or have costly conditions placed on them due to the RMA. In many cases consent processes do not sufficiently recognise the economic and social benefits of development relative to other considerations.

"There is a compelling case for making the consent process more affordable. A 2021 report for the Infrastructure Commission estimated that RMA consenting processes for infrastructure projects cost $1.29 billion per year.

"There is also a need for compensation to be made available in cases where property is taken or reduced in value as a result of government regulatory action. It is pleasing that the Government is taking property rights seriously, as it should if we want to attract long-term investment into New Zealand.

"In BusinessNZ’s view, the RMA will continue to inhibit New Zealand’s growth potential until it is properly amended to recognise property rights and allow responsible growth to happen.

"We are hopeful that NZ may be turning a page, and moving towards a future where businesses and all New Zealanders can feel more confident about developing their property in ways that maximise the contribution our vast natural resource base can contribute to New Zealanders’ future economic well-being," Mrs Rich said.