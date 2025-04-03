Police comment on preliminary findings of internal district review

Attributable to Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables:

Police have released the preliminary findings of an internal district review into the events surrounding the misidentification of a young person in Waikato, who was then placed in Waikato Hospital care, on 9 March 2025.

Waikato Police staff had sought to confirm the person’s identity with the assistance of a mental health service provider, who was only able to compare a photograph of Patient A (misidentified child) with a photograph held of Patient B (person known to mental health service providers).

Based on the photo comparison and information available to Police at the time, Police shared their assessment with Waikato Hospital staff, including their rationale for the nominated identity.

The mistaken identity was only discovered when Patient A was reported missing later that day, and subsequently reunited with their family.

Waikato Police have completed their internal assessment, which will inform a broader review of events, and the actions of our staff.

Details of that report will be subject to peer and assurance review before final conclusions are released.



The preliminary findings of the district review are:



• One

The operational response to the initial call about a female in the middle of the road and later observed on the railings of Fairfield Bridge was prompt, with appropriate urgency for securing her safety.



• Two

The decision by responding Police officers to detain Patient A under section 109 of the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act was appropriate, given their genuine concerns for Patient A’s safety and wellbeing.



• Three

It was reasonable for officers to place handcuffs on Patient A on arrival at Waikato Hospital to protect her own safety and the safety of staff.



• Four

Police misidentified Patient A as Patient B despite genuine attempts to confirm her identity.



• Five

Police promptly informed Waikato Hospital of the misidentification of Patient A as Patient B when this became apparent.



The broader review is still in the information-gathering phase, with the final report to be peer reviewed before consideration for release.

The matter has also been self-referred by Police to the IPCA.

We acknowledge that the events have been distressing for Patient A and their family.

Waikato Police have met with the family and apologised for the misidentification.

What we know at this stage is that the misidentification occurred despite the genuine efforts of our staff to identify the female.

However, we also know that our processes can be improved to further reduce the risk of an incident like this recurring.

The district review also noted that while Person A had not been reported missing until approximately 12 hours after Police picked her up, Police contacted the family as soon as correct identification was made.