Trump Imposes Ten Percent Tariff on New Zealand Exports

Today, President Trump imposed a ten-percent tariff on New Zealand exports to the United States, with the possibility of larger tariffs on agricultural products in the near future. The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is warning against any moves to impose retaliatory import tariffs, as these will do more harm than good.



Taxpayers’ Union economist Ray Deacon said:



“Tariffs are just another tax – and like all taxes, they ultimately fall on the shoulders of hardworking New Zealanders. If the Government imposes tariffs in response to protectionist policies overseas, it won’t be foreign companies that suffer. It will be Kiwi businesses and families paying higher prices at the checkout.”



“New Zealand has long prided itself on being a champion of free trade, with some of the most open markets in the world. Imposing retaliatory tariffs would be a step backwards, harming New Zealand’s economy and inviting further trade restrictions from the United States and other countries.”



“Rather than punishing Kiwi consumers with higher prices, the Government should focus on expanding free trade agreements, reducing unnecessary regulations, and making New Zealand a more competitive place to do business.”



“We urge politicians to reject knee-jerk protectionism. Let’s not repeat the mistakes of the past by engaging in a tit-for-tat tariff war that only makes New Zealanders poorer.”