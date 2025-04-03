Police acknowledge IPCA findings into Auckland City incident

AUCKLAND

Police acknowledge the IPCA’s findings into the events surrounding an arrest and use of force in Auckland City.

On 25 September 2022, five Police officers responded to an incident on Hobson Street where a person was arrested, and an injured man was being taken to hospital.

Two people, who were not involved in the incident, were walking past at the time and one began filming.

Officer A and Officer B warned one of the men not to interfere before Officer A pushed the man and then arrested him for obstruction.

The other man then started filming and Officer A arrested him for the same offence.

During both arrests, force was used by the officers, however both men were later released without charge.

In its conclusions the IPCA made several findings, including that Officers A and B were not justified in pushing the men, and that their arrests and the force used against them were unlawful.

Relieving Auckland City District Commander, Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel, says Police also carried out an investigation which resulted in Officer A being charged with common assault.

“However, the charge was withdrawn when the man did not appear in court to give evidence.

“We also undertook an employment investigation, which resulted in both Officer A and Officer B receiving an internal sanction.

“Officers can always learn from situations like this one, and we will continue to do so.”