Streamlined H&S regime drives focus on key risks - Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers is applauding the Government’s moves to reduce paperwork, ambiguity, cost and duplication in health and safety regulation.

"We’re very much on board with the Government’s direction of travel with the health and safety re-set announced this week," the federation’s workplace safety spokesperson David Birkett says.

"It’s been a bone of contention what exactly ‘reasonably practicable’ means for the steps farmers need to take to be compliant with the law.

"The changes announced this week will result in greater clarity for farmers, and other business owners, on what they need to do."

In the last of a series of announcements this week, the Government has said industries will be able to initiate discussions on new Approved Codes of Practice.

These ACOPs will be specific about what health and safety steps need to be fulfilled by a person in charge of a business, targeting that sector’s particular risks.

"Our farming sector will take that opportunity, I’m sure," Birkett says.

"Agriculture knows agriculture, so it’s logical that farming organisations are best placed to develop something that’s practical.

"Federated Farmers welcomes greater input of industry to lead best practice and give certainty and confidence on health and safety obligations.

"But we also need assurance this isn’t passing the buck, and that WorkSafe will be tasked and resourced to work with us, and complete these ACOPs."

Federated Farmers is also welcoming confirmation that landowners will not be liable if someone is injured on their land while doing recreation or adventure activities.

Instead, health and safety responsibility will lie with those running such activities.

"Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden is right when she says uncertainty and scope creep has led to some farmers refusing access for such activities out of concern around their legal liability," Birkett says.

"One big downside of that uncertainty has been some reluctance to allow farm access to recreational hunters, despite growing numbers of feral pest animals across New Zealand.

"Changing the regulations so that health and safety is the personal responsibility of hunters, not the owner of the land they’re on, will be a boost to keeping deer, pig, goat and possum numbers down."

Birkett says it’s also a positive move to clarify the health and safety responsibilities of company directors and managers.

"That’s going to cut out duplication of effort and add to efficiency, and will be especially welcomed by larger and corporate farms.

"None of the changes coming are about letting farmers off the hook in terms of strong health and safety measures," Birkett says.

"The welfare of farm staff and family members is still the paramount concern.

"But if we can land a more streamlined, targeted and efficient set of rules and processes, farmers and other business operators can focus on addressing the truly relevant risks."