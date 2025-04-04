Lower Hutt lands once-in-a-generation deal for city centre

LOWER HUTT

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says securing funding and signing final agreements for the transformational Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi project is a once-in-a-generation deal for the city.

"We’ve pushed hard to get this over the line, and today, we can say with confidence: funding is secured, agreements are signed, and we are ready to go."

Barry said today is more than just a milestone for the project formerly known as RiverLink.

"It’s the result of years of behind-the-scenes grind, tireless advocacy, and collaboration across local government, central government, iwi, and our community," Barry says.

"I’m proud that we have landed a once in a generation deal for Lower Hutt and our City Centre."

The signing of these agreements represents one of the most significant infrastructure commitments in Lower Hutt’s history. It will also be the largest infrastructure project in the Wellington region since Transmission Gully.

Landing this deal has been a top priority for Hutt City Council and the mayor. Working collaboratively with various Governments across the political spectrum has secured it for the future.

Today provides certainty for both the City Link Bridge and the relocation of Melling train station.

The new City Link Bridge will provide a vital link between the city centre and key transport routes, including the new Melling train station. It also unlocks the potential for business and urban development.

Designed for pedestrians and cyclists, it will link seamlessly with public transport and active travel networks, opening up easier, safer, and more sustainable ways for people to move around Lower Hutt. It focuses on the future resilience and prosperity of our city.

It also lays the foundation for urban revitalisation - enabling both commercial activity and public spaces along Te Awa Kairangi Hutt River corridor, providing economic development opportunities in the City Centre.

"Lower Hutt is open for opportunity. Come and talk to us" Barry says.

The new Melling Station will be relocated outside of the flood zone, providing a safer and more reliable service for the city’s growing population.

Together, the bridge and station will support long-term growth, climate resilience, and a more accessible, future-ready city.

Construction is expected to start later this year.

The approximate overall $1.5 billion investment is funded through a partnership between central, regional, and local government.

