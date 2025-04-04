SAFE condemns the export of over 80 greyhounds for racing

An Australian greyhound racing news outlet has reported 80 New Zealand greyhounds were sent to Australia this week despite the Racing Minister Winston Peters directive that dogs should not be exported overseas for racing purposes in the lead up to the 2026 ban.

It was reported that a specially chartered flight containing 80 greyhounds arrived in Queensland from New Zealand on Wednesday night.

SAFE Head of Campaigns Jessica Chambers says this highlights the need for swift government intervention and clear direction.

"This matter requires the immediate attention of the Racing Minister, to ensure no more dogs are sent overseas and denied their legal right to freedom from racing".

During the announcement of the ban on December 10, Racing Minister Winston Peters revealed legislation would be passed under urgency to prevent any unnecessary killing of racing dogs as the result of the announcement. The Minister also specified that homes must be found for the dogs and that they would not be sent to race overseas.

