Police arrest senior Comanchero leader

AUCKLAND

The last of the Comanchero Motorcycle Gang leadership group not facing charges, is now facing court over two major investigations into drug importations.

Police have charged the National Vice President in relation to offences linked to the importation of methamphetamine and cocaine into the country.

Assistant Commissioner: Investigations Paul Basham says every member of the gang’s leadership is now facing serious charges.

“This is a significant milestone and represents years of relentless investigative work to disrupt and hold the Comancheros to account for criminal activity.

“There is no doubt that this sustained enforcement activity has had considerable impact on the gang’s ability to conduct their offending.”

The 36-year-old man was arrested in Howick yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner Basham says members of the National Organised Crime Group were there to make the arrest.

“This man has been charged over the investigation into the importation of methamphetamine at the Port of Tauranga in December last year,” he says.

“He has also been charged over offending linked to the importation of cocaine into New Zealand earlier this year.

“It will be alleged that this man played a significant role in working across transnational organised criminal groups with these importations.”

This week’s arrest comes off the back of three major investigations which culminated at the end of 2024 with nearly every Comanchero member facing criminal charges.

Assistant Commissioner Basham says: “This is tenacious investigative work and I'd like to acknowledge the investigation staff based in Auckland and the Bay of Plenty.

“We have not wavered in enforcing the law with gangs and organised criminal groups who are causing a high level of harm in communities right across this country.”

The 36-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with importing methamphetamine, attempted possession of cocaine for supply and participating in an organised criminal group.

Background notes for editors:

- Operations Avon, Scuba and Embargo targeted the Comancheros over a three year period

- Those investigations resulted in 137 charges laid against the gang’s members and associates

- Operation Bridle saw four arrests over the alleged importation through the Port of Tauranga

- Three men are before the Auckland District Court over the importation of cocaine earlier this year