TRT Expands Services to Offer Full COF Certification for Trucks, Trailers, Motorhomes, and Buses

Hamilton, New Zealand – 13/02/2025 – TRT (Tidd Ross Todd) is pleased to announce a significant expansion of their compliance services, now offering full Certificates of Fitness (COF) for trucks, trailers, motorhomes, and buses. This enhancement allows customers to complete their entire COF process at TRT, eliminating the need to visit multiple locations for certification.

Previously, TRT provided only pre-inspection checks, with customers required to take their vehicles elsewhere for final certification. With the addition of full COF services, TRT delivers a seamless, all-in-one compliance solution that gets vehicles back on the road faster and more efficiently.

“Our desire has always been to be fully integrated, so a vehicle can arrive here, and we offer a full suite of complementary services for whatever it requires. Providing on-site COFs completes that fully integrated offering”, says Gavin Halley, general manager of sale, parts and service.

With deep expertise in heavy vehicle maintenance, engineering, and compliance, TRT continues to strengthen their reputation as a trusted industry leader. This latest development reflects the company’s commitment to providing practical, customer-focused solutions that enhance operational efficiency for transport operators across New Zealand.

For more information about TRT’s COF services or to book an inspection, visit https://www.trt.co.nz/truck-service-repair/cof-and-compliance.

About TRT

TRT (Tidd Ross Todd) is a leading provider of heavy transport engineering, manufacturing, and servicing solutions across New Zealand and Australia. With a history spanning over 50 years, TRT is committed to innovation, safety, and delivering industry-leading solutions for the transport and construction sectors.



