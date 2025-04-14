TRT Encourages Truck Owners to Reap the Full Benefits of AdBlue

14 April 2025



Hamilton, New Zealand – Truck owners across Aotearoa are being urged to look beyond emissions compliance when it comes to AdBlue. TRT, one of New Zealand’s leading providers of heavy transport parts and servicing, says the product delivers major benefits for diesel engines that many operators are yet to fully appreciate.

AdBlue is commonly associated with meeting Euro 6 emission standards, but TRT says that’s only part of the story. The solution is crucial in improving fuel efficiency, protecting engine components, and lowering long-term maintenance costs—especially for fleet operators running modern diesel trucks fitted with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems.

“AdBlue helps keep engines running cleaner and more efficiently,” says the team at TRT. “That leads to less wear and tear, fewer issues with carbon build-up, and real savings on fuel. It’s a simple product with wide-reaching benefits when used correctly.”

As diesel engines continue to evolve to meet stricter environmental regulations, TRT is working closely with customers to ensure they understand how to use AdBlue effectively and maintain their SCR systems properly. With the right handling, the product supports more reliable performance and contributes to reduced urban pollution levels.

TRT supplies high-quality AdBlue and related equipment across its network of branches, supporting transport businesses from the Waikato and Bay of Plenty through to the South Island. Bulk options are available for fleets, and the team is on hand to offer practical advice on best practices for storage, usage, and system care.

“We’re seeing strong uptake, but there’s still room for education,” adds TRT. “Whether it’s a single truck or a full fleet, using the right grade of AdBlue and following proper refill procedures can make a big difference over time.”

To find out more about AdBlue and how it can support your trucks, visit www.trt.co.nz or contact your local TRT branch.

Contact:

TRT New Zealand

0800 872 278

trt@trt.co.nz

www.trt.co.nz