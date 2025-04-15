St Albans Supermarket Submissions Close Tomorrow

CHRISTCHURCH

Submissions related to the establishment of a Countdown supermarket on a large piece of land in St Albans, close tomorrow (Weds 16 April).

Local Community Board member for Innes , Ali Jones, is encouraging people to submit as a range of views play an important role in the final decision.

“I attended a St Albans Resident’s Association (SARA) meeting last evening at the local community centre but it was focused on drafting submissions against the new supermarket. I wanted a more balanced discussion but that wasn’t to be,” she says.

Last Sunday, Jones door knocked about 180 houses in the Madras Street area as she was keen to know what people thought about the proposed supermarket.

“Around 40% were supportive of a supermarket, 20% weren’t and 40% didn’t care either way,” she says.

Ali Jones says she heard some common themes on Sunday including concerns about parking (supermarket staff primarily), noise from both the construction and operation of the supermarket, increased traffic in the area and the effect it may have on Edgeware Village 1km away.

“Some residents however were looking forward to having a supermarket nearby and didn’t believe it would have a long-term negative effect on Edgeware Village. It seems people go to supermarkets in Papanui or on Moorhouse Avenue for their main shop and then pop to Edgeware for their meat from Peter Timbs, their veges and fruit from Crisp, and I knew a few people who travel some distance for the awesome food at the Crisp café too.”

The gathering last night talked of shops closing in Edgeware as a result of the new Woolworths on Madras Street, and the Village becoming full of ghost shops.

“I personally don’t believe that will happen. There’s a New World at Bishopdale right next to Peter Timbs butcher and they say that actually brings customers to them,” says Ali Jones.

“I think people will do their big shop at the Woollies and then go to Timbs, Crisp and other shops in Edgeware, as they currently do. Residents I’ve spoken with say the significant amount of new housing in the area, the pool being rebuilt, and Edgeware being a destination, all contribute to the vibrancy of the shopping area and they don’t think that will change.”

Jones says competition and choice are positive for residents but agrees there are concerns that need to be addressed.

“The noise of daytime operations must be mitigated. I know from issues at Homebase out the back of the Bunnings in Shirley, the forklifts reversing and beeping and other general unloading noise has been unbearable for residents only metres away, for years. The number of vehicles coming and going from the supermarket as well as staff on street parking – these issues too must be well managed.”

Jones says Edgeware Village locals and those who travel there, are loyal.

“We love our local businesses who regularly step up to support a number of initiatives and groups. Many of us already go to bigger supermarkets to do our main weekly shop but always buy from the local shops as they have great choice and quality.

Submissions can be made here https://letstalk.ccc.govt.nz/RMA20243209 until 5pm Weds 16 April.

-ENDS- For more information call Ali Jones 0272473112