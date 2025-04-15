Food prices increase 3.5 percent annually

Food prices increased 3.5 percent in the 12 months to March 2025, following a 2.4 percent increase in the 12 months to February 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.



Higher prices for the grocery food group and the meat, poultry, and fish group contributed most to the annual increase in food prices, up 5.1 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.



Partly offsetting the increase in food prices was lower prices for the fruit and vegetables group, with prices down 2.7 percent in the 12 months to March 2025, following a 6.2 percent decrease in the 12 months to February 2025.