EPA calls for information on tattoo inks

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is seeking information about how tattoo inks are supplied, made and used in New Zealand to help assess whether the current rules are fit for purpose.

"Tattoos have been increasing in popularity and with about one quarter of New Zealand’s adult population estimated to have a tattoo, it’s important to make sure the current rules are appropriate," says EPA Hazardous Substances Reassessments Manager Dr Shaun Presow.

"Recent research has shown that some of the ingredients in some tattoo inks, including certain types of pigments and chemicals, could cause adverse effects, such as allergic reactions or infections.

"Researchers overseas have found some inks can contain potentially harmful ingredients including carcinogens and high levels of impurities like heavy metals, and we want to make sure Kiwis aren’t facing these risks."

In 2020, the European Union restricted and banned several substances found in tattoo inks because of the risk of adverse effects.

"While these effects are extremely rare, we want to look at whether our rules should be more aligned with international practice.

"As one of New Zealand’s regulators of hazardous substances, it’s important we regularly review the rules that protect people’s health."

"This is an important part of our ongoing work to keep New Zealanders safe," says Dr Presow.

We’d like information on all ink that is permanently applied to the body, including commercial inks, homemade inks, as well as ink used in permanent makeup (tattoos that look like make-up such as eye liner).

We want to learn more about:

the types, brands, and colours of tattoo ink being used

where tattoo ink is being purchased

if and how tattoo ink is manufactured in New Zealand

what measures are being used to manage any risks from tattoo inks.

"We’ll use the information we gather to decide if we should amend the existing rules, and to guide any possible changes if we do," says Dr Presow.

"If any changes are proposed, there will be public consultation and industry input will be vital."

Submissions close on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.

Background

Tattoo inks are currently regulated by a group standard (a set of rules that applies to a group of similar products). These rules cover the import, manufacture, supply and use of tattoo inks in New Zealand: Tattoo and permanent makeup substances guidance for business | EPA

Before we can amend rules like these, we are required to go through an information gathering and consultation process.

Tattoo safety

Before getting a tattoo, you can check if the tattoo artist is aware of the current guidance on our website.

While adverse effects from tattoo inks are extremely rare, there are other risks from tattoos. The main risk is from unclean equipment and infections spread by needles. WorkSafe New Zealand and the Ministry of Health have guidance on managing risks from tattooing. Some councils also have by-laws that apply to tattoo parlours.

If you have noticed any symptoms you believe may be related to a tattoo, you should seek advice from a medical professional in the first instance. You should also contact your tattoo artist to inform them of the issue.

If you purchase or import tattoo ink, ask your supplier to provide you with the information outlined in the "your responsibilities as a tattooist" advice on our website: Tattoo and permanent makeup substances guidance for business