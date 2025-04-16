Watch out for public holiday surcharges on Easter Sunday

Before you head out to celebrate this Easter, Consumer NZ wants to make sure you aren’t stung with Easter Sunday surcharges.

Consumer NZ is sharing a timely refresher on the rules about public holiday surcharges as we head towards Easter and Anzac Day.

Jessica Walker, acting head of research and advocacy at Consumer, says the cost-of-living pinch isn’t going to stop people from heading out for an Easter treat over the break, and she wants consumers to know when they can reasonably expect to pay surcharges.

“We want to arm consumers with the information they need over the upcoming holidays to ensure they aren’t misled.”

There should be no public holiday surcharges on Easter Sunday

On a public holiday, businesses can add surcharges to cover the extra costs they face, such as paying employees extra for working on that public holiday in accordance with the Holidays Act 2003.

If a business does add a public holiday surcharge, they must be upfront about the fact they’ve done so and the reason for charging it. Public holiday surcharges are very different from credit card surcharges. Credit card surcharges can apply any time of the year. But you should only encounter a public holiday surcharge on a public holiday.

And, under the act, Easter Sunday isn’t a public holiday.

“In the past, we’ve seen eateries claim they’re applying a surcharge because it’s a public holiday when it’s not actually a public holiday,” Walker warns.

Any business that imposes a public holiday surcharge on a day that isn’t a public holiday risks breaching the Fair Trading Act 1986.

“Good Friday, Easter Monday and Anzac Day are the only days businesses can add genuine public holiday surcharges this month. If a business is claiming a public holiday surcharge on Easter Sunday, let them know they shouldn’t be and take your business elsewhere.

“You can also lodge a complaint with the Commerce Commission.”