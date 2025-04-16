A Winter Itinerary in the Cardrona Valley with The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs

With the mountains blanketed in snow and the firelight flickering across cosy interiors, the Cardrona Valley is the perfect place to embrace the magic of winter. Whether you’re here for powder days, peaceful moments or thrilling adventures, The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4×4 ATVs is your all-in-one base for an unforgettable alpine holiday.

A Warm Start to the Day

Ease into your morning with a visit to the Cardrona Valley General Store. Margaret’s freshly baked goods and barista coffee are legendary in the valley, and the store is also a hidden gem for locally made gifts and any winter essentials you may have left behind.

From there, head up the road to The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4×4 ATVs to start your day’s adventure. Nestled in the heart of the valley, The Cardrona offers a range of outdoor experiences that shine in winter:

Horse treks across rugged, frosty farmland

Quad bike adventures along snowy alpine trails

ATV rides for all levels and ages

Each activity can be tailored to your comfort and ability—making them perfect for families, couples or anyone seeking a unique winter thrill.

Snow Sports & Scenic Trails

Of course, no winter visit to Cardrona is complete without time on the slopes.

Cardrona Alpine Resort is just up the road, offering world-class skiing and snowboarding with terrain for beginners and experts alike.

For something slower-paced, Snow Farm has an extensive network of cross-country skiing trails and snowshoeing routes, ideal for soaking in the serene mountain views.

Après-Ski and Evening Indulgence

After a day in the snow, warm up by the fire at Cardrona Distillery. Their handcrafted spirits are internationally acclaimed, and a tasting flight here is the perfect pre-dinner treat.

Round out your day with a visit to the Cardrona Hotel, one of New Zealand’s oldest and most beloved pubs. Tuck into a hearty meal, then stay the night in one of their charming rooms. A hot breakfast awaits in the morning before you head out for another winter adventure.

Winter Travel Tips

Mother Nature can be unpredictable in the mountains, so it pays to plan ahead:

Be prepared for frosts, ice and snowfall

Allow extra time when driving

Consider hiring snow chains with your rental car

Always check road conditions before setting out—click here for the latest updates

This winter, let The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4×4 ATV be the heart of your holiday. With its mix of adventure, comfort, and warm hospitality, the valley invites you to slow down, explore, and soak up the season in style.

Contact The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4×4 ATVs

info@thecardrona.co.nz

+64 3 443 1228

Home

Contact Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz