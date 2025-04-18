Give physios authority to sign-off return to work, saving millions in ACC claims

The EMA supports calls on the government by Physiotherapy New Zealand (PNZ) to allow physiotherapists to sign-off medical certificates. Currently, under ACC legislation, only GPs and nurse practitioners can certify work capacity.

EMA Manager of Employment Relations and Safety Paul Jarvie says returning to work is a fundamental part of injury recovery, but there simply aren’t enough GPs across New Zealand for the number of workers needing certification.

"Often, workers suffer from musculoskeletal-related injuries, which are precisely the types of injuries that physiotherapists are qualified to deal with," he says.

"Having more professionals available, such as physiotherapists, to certify when a person can return to work would be a game changer and relieve pressure on the health system.

"The EMA has long advocated for more business-led return-to-work opportunities.

"Employers can be a major lever in accommodating an early return to work by offering safe, meaningful alternative duties, but they are being constrained by a medical service which they have little control over."