Homicide: Saint Johns, Auckland

AUCKLAND

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves.

A man has died after being assaulted in Saint Johns, Auckland, overnight.

Emergency services were called to St Johns Road about 10pm on Saturday, following reports a person had been assaulted by more than one person.

The offenders are believed to have left the area in a vehicle, travelling towards Remuera Road.

The 33-year-old victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

St Johns Road will remain closed between Blackett Crescent and Dorchester Street while a scene examination is carried out.

We are making enquiries to locate the offenders and the vehicle they left in, and at this time are still working to determine why this tragic event occurred.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please make a report via 105, using the reference number P062295607.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Information will be released proactively when we are in a position to do so.