Greenpeace adds support to Denniston coal mining protest

Greenpeace Aotearoa has come out strongly in support of the protest happening now against Bathhurst Minerals’ plan to expand coal mining on the Denniston Plateau.

Greenpeace spokesperson Amanda Larsson says, "There comes a time when we have to stand up to the forces that conspire to put life on Earth at risk, and this is one of those moments.

"The climate crisis is an existential crisis. The science is clear; if we are to have a liveable planet, the burning of coal has to stop. Taking climate change seriously means admitting that there can be no expansion of coal mining here or anywhere.

"The biodiversity crisis is also an existential crisis, and the science is very clear here too - we cannot stand to lose more species.

"This planned expansion of coal mining by Bathurst Minerals, cheered on by hapless politicians that belong to a bygone era, would not only drive climate change but also risk losing critical native species found only here in Aotearoa.

"The people taking action on the Denniston Plateau are guardians who deserve our support and admiration. Nobody wants to put their body on the line or risk arrest, but these people have found the courage to do so, and we salute them.

"If Luxon’s government insists on waging a war on nature, then people will rise up to defend the places they care about. When politicians willingly sacrifice our children’s future for private profits, people will stand up to protect who and what they love."