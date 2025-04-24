Corridor Improvements Unlock Significant Economic Gains

WHANGAREI

Wednesday's announcement of the preferred corridor over the Brynderwyn Hills to Whangārei signals the unlocking of major gains for the Northland economy, and further enhances connectivity in New Zealand’s most important economic region.

"For those in Whangārei and further north, the four-lane connection between Auckland and Whangārei can’t come soon enough. When you add that announcement to yesterday’s decision on the SH 29 and 29A connections from Tauranga, there are big gains for the economy and housing infrastructure to follow," says the EMA’s Head of Advocacy, Alan McDonald.

"When completed, the connection between Auckland and Whangārei is expected to benefit that corridor by more than $500 million annually, similar to the gains seen on the corridors south to Hamilton and eventually through to Piarere. In addition, the Tauriko four-laning and Takitimu North projects in Tauranga create significant gains for the movement of people, goods and freight.

"As well as unlocking thousands of jobs, the Tauriko project also opens up the construction of up to 30,000 new homes. Housing growth in Tauranga has been constrained by a lack of buildable sites in recent years."

The EMA has long supported a four-lane connection to Whangārei as it allows the region to become a full participant in the economic engine of the Upper North Island’s ‘golden triangle’. More than 40% of New Zealand’s economy is generated in the corridors from Tauranga to Hamilton and Auckland, with Northland (Whangārei and beyond) increasingly becoming a part of this engine.

"Reliable connections from Whangārei to Auckland and beyond, through to Tauranga, are critical. Warkworth is already becoming a growth area for business and housing, following the completion of the four-lane highway that currently ends just north of the town. We’ll see similar growth in the next phase ending north of Wellsford at Te Hana.

"With major business and housing growth in areas south of Auckland at Glenbrook, Pukekohe, Papakura and Drury, as well as the ongoing developments at Ruakura and other areas south of Hamilton, the improved connections to Tauranga are also critical.

"The confirmation of these major corridor projects is good news for the region, especially in linking the major port hubs at Marsden, Auckland and Tauranga."