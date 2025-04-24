St Johns homicide: Name release

AUCKLAND

Police can now formally release the name of the man tragically killed in St Johns on the night of 19 April.

He was 33-year-old US national, Kyle Austin Whorrall.

Police are continuing to investigate Kyle’s senseless death and are working to identify those who were involved.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says: “This is a tragedy for Kyle’s family, and their lives have been forever altered.

“We are in ongoing contact with the family who are based in the United States, providing updates on the investigation as this develops.

“Police are ensuring there is support in place for them.”