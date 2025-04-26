Man arrested and charged following incident in Te Awamutu

TE AWAMUTU

Attributable to Inspector Mike Henwood, Eastern Waikato Area Commander:

A man is before the courts after fleeing from Police in Te Awamutu last night, damaging three Police vehicles in the process.

At about 8:30pm yesterday, Police received reports of a theft at a commercial premises on Sloane Street, Te Awamutu.

Upon arrival, a vehicle of interest was seen travelling away from the scene, the vehicle was signalled to stop and failed to do so.

The vehicle was not pursued.

A further report of theft at 9pm was received from another commercial premises in Te Awamutu, and the same vehicle of interest was seen by Police driving away from the area from the area at high speeds.

Police did not engage with the vehicle due to the inherent risk that the manner of driving placed upon other road users.

At 10:30pm, Police responded to reports of a disorder at McDonalds in Te Awamutu, the attending units sighted the Toyota Landcruiser on State Highway 3, a co-ordinated response to stop the vehicle was carried out, leading to the vehicle successfully being spiked.

The vehicle continued to drive into Te Awamutu township where spikes were deployed a further two times on Bygrave Place, deflating the remainder of the vehicle’s tyres.

The alleged offender has then intentionally driven his vehicle into a stationary Police vehicle that was parked on the side of the road, causing significant damage to the patrol vehicle, the officer inside the vehicle was thankfully uninjured.

The offending vehicle has then driven into a service station forecourt on Sloane Street where he was blocked in by multiple police units.

He has then rammed two Police vehicles, causing extensive damage to the vehicles.

No Police staff were injured.

The offender’s vehicle has then come to rest on a security bollard, Police removed the man from the vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

The officers responding to this incident demonstrated exceptional courage and commitment to public safety.

Despite being rammed on three separate occasions by a dangerous driver attempting to flee, they placed themselves in harm’s way to protect the community and bring the situation under control.

Their actions reflect the dedication and bravery our Police show every day to keep others safe.

A 43-year-old man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today facing a number of driving, assault and shoplifting charges.