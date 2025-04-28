Applications Open For Prestigious 116-Year-Old Ōtautahi Vocal Competition

For 116 years, the Christchurch Vocal Competition has been attracting talent from across the country and internationally.

This year, the Christchurch Competitions Vocal Section convener, Sally Binnie, says she expects an excellent turn out in late June.

“We have emailed 150 invitations to singers and their teachers, and with travel unhindered for a couple of years now, together with the growing popularity of vocal performance, we are hoping for a record attendance,” she says.

Senior and junior applicants have until Saturday 24 May to apply.

The competition started in 1909, and Ms Binnie says the quality of applicant and winners continues to impress.

“We are very grateful to our sponsors and are always on the lookout for likeminded music lovers to support us with sponsorship and scholarships,” says Sally. “We endeavour to have scholarships available for every junior and senior category, and there are excellent prospects for top placegetters in the senior category,” she says.

The venues in Christchurch continue to provide fantastic opportunities for competitors to showcase their talents.

“We have been offering a welcoming and accessible vocal competition for many years now and the venues are world class,” she says. “The Piano is always a venue in which our seniors look forward to performing, and audiences enjoy hearing the outstanding talent the Christchurch Vocal Competition presents.”

Those interested in competing in late June for one of forty titles, cups and scholarships are invited to apply online or email Otautahi.vocal.comps@gmail.com.

Contact: Sally Binnie, Vocal Convener, ChCh Competitions Vocal Section. Ph: 027 406 1061 Otautahi.vocal.comps@gmail.com

Additional:

The annual Christchurch Ōtautahi Singing Carnival will take place 20, 21 and 22 June 2025

Seniors at The Piano, 156 Armagh St. includes the prestigious Aria Competition-open to the public.

Juniors at UC Arts Recital Room, 3 Hereford St.

You can find out more here https://www.otautahi-vocal-comps.co.nz/