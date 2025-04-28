Police investigating after shots fired at Hastings house

HASTINGS

Hawke’s Bay Police are investigating after shots were fired at a house on Cobham Place in Hastings early this morning.

The incident was reported to Police at around 3am today.

Witnesses reported seeing possibly two people leaving the area on a quad bike at around the same time.

Our initial enquiries indicate that this incident is not linked to the ongoing tensions between Mongrel Mob and Black Power in Eastern District.

We would like to hear from anyone with information which might assist our investigation.

We are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at around the time of the shooting.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105, quoting file number 250428/4796.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.