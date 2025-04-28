Missing mother Leonie Emery subject of a Cold Case episode

AUCKLAND

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hunkin:

Police investigating the disappearance of missing mother Leonie Emery in 2018 are encouraging people to watch Monday night’s Cold Case episode on TV One.

Leonie who was just 25 years old when she disappeared without a trace seven years ago, leaving behind her four children and devastated whānau.

Leonie was a free spirit who moved around regularly so her family were used to regular periods of no contact.

She was reported missing to Police in 2019 but it’s believed she had not been seen or heard from for around a year prior to that.

Investigators have undertaken extensive enquiries to understand Leonie’s last movements and what might have happened to her.

Police have examined several possible scenarios but believe it is most likely that Leonie has been the victim of foul play.

Leonie had been spending time in the Waikato but was last seen at a family member’s address in Papakura sometime in late January, early February 2018.

Where did she go when she left and who was she with? These are some of the questions we need the public’s help with.

The Cold Case episode will outline key elements of this investigation and we hope it will prompt someone to come forward with information which will help us get the answers Leonie’s whānau desperately want.

We know there are people out there with key information Police need.

Please tune in on Monday at 8:30pm to watch the episode.

We urge anyone with information, no matter how small you might think it is to contact Police.

If you can help, call 0800 COLD CASE (0800 2653 2273).