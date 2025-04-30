False plates, real discovery

AUCKLAND

A firearm and ammunition have been seized after a vehicle was detected travelling through Manurewa with false plates.

A van had been travelling along Rowandale Avenue at around midnight.

Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager Inspector Warrick Adkin says the vehicle raised suspicions of frontline staff.

“Their suspicions were raised further as the van’s registration details were not stored in the database,” he says.

“A traffic stop was carried out and it was quickly established the vehicle was bearing false plates and was actually stolen from Takanini last week.”

The driver and passenger were both placed under arrest.

“Further information was provided to the staff that there was ammunition in the vehicle, and a further search was invoked,” Inspector Adkin says.

Officers located shotgun cartridges as well as a cutdown shotgun concealed inside, which were seized.

The 38-year-old driver has been charged with unlawful possession of a shotgun, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

He is appearing in the Manukau District Court today.

“It’s a great result from our staff who remain vigilant and continue to work to make our community a safer place,” Inspector Adkin says.