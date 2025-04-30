Banking Ombudsman Scheme gets three new directors

The Banking Ombudsman Scheme is adding another director to its board and at the same time replacing two departing directors.

Hon Heather Roy will become the board’s second independent director - along with chair Miriam Dean - following the recommendation of a recent review to add a sixth member to help ensure continued confidence in the impartiality of the scheme. The scheme’s constitution was amended late last year to enable the establishment of the new role.

Simultaneously, Professor Jodi Gardner is replacing Kenina Court as one the board’s two consumer representatives, while Westpac Chief Executive Catherine McGrath takes over from ANZ Chief Executive Antonia Watson as one of the board’s two banking representatives.

Ms Roy has been a professional director since leaving Parliament, where she served as Minister of Consumer Affairs in 2011. She was chair of Utilities Disputes Ltd until 2024.

Professor Gardner is the Brian Coote Chair in Private Law at the Auckland Faculty of Law and her research focuses on the relationship between private law and social policy. She previously worked as a consumer advocate and a community lawyer specialising in consumer protection.

Ms McGrath has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services.

Ms Dean said the new additions would bring a wealth of expertise in governance, consumer rights, frontline banking and legal scholarship to the board’s decision-making.

"The sector faces a variety of challenges, scam prevention, responding to financial hardship, access to services, open banking and new technology, and I am confident the new line-up will help the scheme contribute to resolving these challenges."

She said the three new members would start their duties at the next board meeting this month.

