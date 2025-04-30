Experience Auckland's Best Events This May and Stay with Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

May in Auckland is brimming with diverse events, offering something for everyone. Located in the vibrant Newmarket area, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites provides the perfect base to explore these exciting happenings.

Aotearoa Art Fair (1–4 May)

New Zealand’s premier contemporary art event returns to Auckland, showcasing works from both emerging and established artists. Held at the Aotea Centre, this fair is a must-visit for art enthusiasts. (Aotearoa Art Fair - Discover Auckland)

Gindulgence Festival (2–3 May)

Gin lovers can indulge in tastings from New Zealand's finest craft distilleries at Shed 10 on Queens Wharf. The festival features a Gin Theatre with presentations from passionate distillers, offering a sensory experience like no other. ( Gindulgence | Auckland | May 2025 - Ticket Fairy)

NZ International Comedy Festival (2–25 May)

Auckland's comedy scene comes alive with a plethora of shows featuring local and international comedians. From stand-up to improv, there's something to tickle everyone's funny bone. (https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/event/comedy-festival)

Good Neighbours Concert (10 May)

The Australian duo kicks off their New Zealand tour at The Tuning Fork, offering an intimate performance that promises to be a highlight of the month. (Good Neighbours – Live in Auckland | NZ Tour 2025)

The Play That Goes Wrong (14 May – 1 June)

Enjoy an evening of laughter with this Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy at the ASB Waterfront Theatre. The play is a delightful romp through a theatrical disaster. (The Play That Goes Wrong - Auckland Theatre Company)

Art Battle Auckland Regional Grand Final (30 May)

Witness 12 top artists compete in live painting rounds at Eden Park. The audience votes for the winner, making for an interactive and dynamic art experience. (Art Battle Auckland Regional Grand Final 2025)

With these events and more, Auckland in May offers a rich cultural tapestry. Book your stay at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites to be at the centre of it all. Our central location ensures you're never far from the action.

