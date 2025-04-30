Urban Care Raises The Bar For Home Cleaning Services In Wellington

Wellington Residents Can Now Experience Premium Cleaning Solutions Tailored to Their Lifestyle Needs

Today, WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - April 3 , 2025 - Urban Care, Wellington's trusted cleaning service provider, announced expanded service options for residential customers seeking professional home cleaning solutions. With over five years of experience in the industry, Urban Care offers Wellington residents comprehensive cleaning packages designed to meet diverse household needs.

"A clean home shouldn't be a luxury but a standard everyone deserves," said the Urban Care team. "Our mission is to provide Wellington residents with reliable, high-quality cleaning services that free up their valuable time while maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness."

Urban Care's service expansion comes when Wellington residents increasingly seek professional cleaning assistance to maintain their homes while balancing busy professional and personal lives. The company's house cleaning services eliminate the stress of maintaining a clean home, allowing clients to focus on activities they enjoy.

The expanded service lineup includes:

Domestic Cleaning - Professional house cleaners matched to specific client needs, with trained staff who understand the unique requirements of Wellington homes. Services include regular maintenance cleaning for kitchens, bathrooms, living areas, and bedrooms.

End-of-tenancy Cleaning—Starting from $199, this comprehensive service helps renters recover their security deposits when moving out. The thorough cleaning process covers all aspects needed to return a property to its original condition, and it comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Deep Cleaning - Starting from $199, this intensive cleaning service reaches every corner of the home. Urban Care's deep cleaning addresses accumulated dirt and grime in hard-to-reach areas that regular cleaning might miss.

Carpet Cleaning - Starting from $99, this specialised service employs professional-grade equipment and proven methods to remove stubborn stains and odors from carpets, extending their lifespan and improving indoor air quality.

Wellington homeowners who use Urban Care's services report significantly improved quality of life. The company's professional approach ensures clients return to a fresh-smelling, spotless home after a long workday. Clean carpets, shiny floors, and sparkling appliances promote relaxation and well-being.

"Your home reflects your personality and values," the Urban Care team added. We understand the high expectations our clients have for their living spaces. Our job is to exceed those expectations with every visit."

Urban Care distinguishes itself through its commitment to customer satisfaction. It uses top-quality equipment and environmentally responsible cleaning products. Each service is performed by thoroughly vetted, experienced cleaners who receive specialised training in modern cleaning techniques.

The company's booking process has been designed for maximum convenience. Wellington residents can request quotes through a simple online form, allowing Urban Care to provide personalised pricing based on specific cleaning requirements.

The company's expansion in Wellington follows its successful operations in Auckland, where it has built a strong reputation for reliability and quality.

For additional information about Urban Care's Wellington cleaning services or to request a quote, visit the company's website or contact their customer service team.

About Urban Care

Urban Care is a premier residential and commercial cleaning service provider across New Zealand. Focusing on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a wide range of cleaning solutions tailored to meet specific client needs. Urban Care's professional cleaner team brings expertise and dedication to every job, ensuring consistently exceptional results.

Contact Information: Urban Care Customer Service

Website: [https://urbancare.co.nz/]

Email: [hello@urbancare.co.nz]

Phone: [09 242 0740]