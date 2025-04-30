Urban Care Launches Comprehensive End of Lease Cleaning Campaign to Revolutionize Tenant Moving Experience

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - April 24, 2025 - Urban Care, a leading provider of professional cleaning and home maintenance services in New Zealand, today announced the launch of its innovative "Fresh Start" campaign, offering specialized end of lease cleaning packages designed to help Kiwi renters secure their bond returns and transition smoothly to new homes.

The campaign addresses a persistent challenge faced by thousands of New Zealand renters annually: meeting the rigorous cleaning standards required by property managers and landlords when vacating rental properties. With rental vacancy rates at historic lows in Auckland, Wellington, and other major NZ cities, and competition for quality housing intensifying, Urban Care's initiative arrives at a crucial time for the New Zealand rental market.

"Moving is already stressful enough without the added pressure of potentially losing your bond due to cleaning oversights," said Rahul, CEO of Urban Care. "Our Fresh Start campaign provides tenants with peace of mind through meticulous, professional cleaning that consistently meets and exceeds New Zealand property standards."

The Fresh Start campaign features several innovative components:

Comprehensive Service Packages

Urban Care offers a complete suite of services essential for end-of-tenancy requirements:

Domestic cleaning for general living areas

Professional carpet cleaning using industry-leading equipment

Specialized end-of-tenancy cleaning following the property manager's checklists

Deep cleaning for neglected areas like ovens, range hoods, and bathroom fixtures

Lawn mowing and gardening services to restore outdoor areas

Digital Inspection Technology

Using proprietary digital technology, Urban Care specialists document the condition of properties before and after service. This visual evidence helps protect tenants in case of disagreements with landlords about the property's condition.

Bond-Back Guarantee

Perhaps most compelling for tenants, Urban Care offers a bond-back guarantee with its premium packages. If clients face cleaning-related bond deductions after using Urban Care's services, the company will address the issues at no additional cost.

Flexible Scheduling

Recognizing the time-sensitive nature of move-out processes, Urban Care has expanded its operational hours and implemented a 48-hour service guarantee for urgent requests across New Zealand.

The response from early campaign participants has been overwhelmingly positive. Sarah Bennett, a recent client in Wellington, shared her experience: "I was amazed at the difference Urban Care made to my apartment. Areas I would never have thought to clean were spotless, and my property manager commented that it was the cleanest handover she'd seen. I received my full bond back within days."

Property management professionals have also praised the initiative. A representative of a Kiwi Property Management said, "We've noticed a marked improvement in the condition of properties where tenants have used Urban Care's end of tenancy service. It streamlines our inspection process and reduces disputes, benefiting everyone involved."

The Fresh Start campaign launches nationwide with competitive pricing structures designed to be accessible for various budgets. The company emphasizes that professional end-of-tenancy cleaning often pays for itself through full bond returns and by freeing tenants' time during the hectic moving period.

Urban Care's expansion of its service offerings comes after extensive market research revealed that approximately 62% of bond disputes in New Zealand involve cleaning-related issues, with tenants often underestimating the level of cleanliness expected by property managers.

"We believe all New Zealanders deserve to start their new chapter in a new home without lingering financial concerns from their previous residence," the real property management executive added. "Our Fresh Start campaign transforms what has traditionally been a stressful experience into a smooth, professional process with all cleaning and garden maintenance needs handled by one trusted provider."

Founded in 2018, Urban Care has established itself as an industry leader through its commitment to environmentally responsible cleaning practices and exceptional customer service. The company employs over 200 trained specialists across New Zealand and serves thousands of residential and commercial clients annually.

The Fresh Start campaign officially begins on May 1, 2025, with promotional discounts available for bookings made early.

Contact Information:

____________

Marketing Director

Urban Care

Phone:_________________

Email: press@urbancare.co.nz

Website: www.urbancare.co.nz