Wairere Drive speed limit reduction one step closer to a green light

HAMILTON

Hamilton City Councillors approved a proposal to reduce the speed limit from 80km/h to 60km/h on a section of Wairere Drive at today’s Council meeting (30 April 2025).

The proposed speed limit reduction, between Arthur Porter Drive and Pukete Road, will enable a PAK’nSAVE supermarket to be developed in the area.

Council must now apply to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi for approval before the speed limit can be formally changed.

As part of the resource consent for the PAK’nSAVE, an independent commissioner determined traffic lights are required to be installed at the Wairere Drive and Karewa Place intersection to allow a right turn into (but not out of) Karewa Place from Wairere Drive.

The speed limit reduction is a safety requirement to manage speeds into the intersection and will be completed in conjunction with the installation of the traffic lights.

Consultation with the community generated 1107 submissions with 64% of submitters supporting the proposal to lower the speed limit.

Council previously consulted on this speed limit reduction in 2021, however, were required to complete the consultation process again to meet the new requirements of the Government’s new speed limit rules.

The cost for the intersection changes, including the road signs, will be paid for by Foodstuffs North Island.