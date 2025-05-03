Carbon forestry loopholes must be closed

Federated Farmers welcomes the Government’s commitment to halt the locking up of high-quality farmland in carbon forest, but says loopholes remain.

"Today’s announcement from the Government that it’s still on track to ban full farm-to-forest conversions is good news," say Toby Williams, Federated Farmers meat and wool chair.

"If we keep losing communities to carbon forestry, we’ll be left with towns without schools, sports clubs or doctors. It sucks the life out of our rural communities.

"Farmers are also increasingly reporting that carbon farming brings with it other issues like out-of-control pig and deer numbers, wildfire risk, and rampant wilding pines.

"A lot of properties seem to be planted without any intention to ever harvest. They’re just chasing a quick carbon farming buck."

Although pleased with the coming restrictions, Williams says questions remain over their effectiveness at banning carbon farming.

"While we welcome the commitment by the Government, it is becoming clear that foresters are quickly looking for any loopholes that remain.

"The idea that buying seedlings before December 2024 is an intention to plant is an absolute joke. The Government need to close this loophole that being exploited.

"If a forester didn’t own the land, they can’t have had any real commitment to plant it. Having a contract on seedlings shouldn’t be accepted.

"We’re also hearing stories of farmland being bought for conversion to forestry, with the intention of on selling to foreign investors to get around overseas investment rules.

"If the Government are serious about supporting our farmers and rural communities, they need to move quickly to firmly close these loopholes," Williams says.

