Australian election a warning shot for Luxon's Trump-style agenda, says Greenpeace

The Australian election result has sent a clear message across the Tasman: voters will not tolerate Trump-style politics that fuel environmental destruction and ignore the climate crisis.

"Australians chose to protect climate and nature over a coalition pushing fossil fuels, destruction, and division. That should be a wake-up call for political leaders here in Aotearoa," says Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Gen Toop.

In Australia, Peter Dutton’s Coalition promised more offshore gas drilling. In Aotearoa, Luxon’s Government is repealing the oil and gas ban. In the U.S., Trump is gutting environmental protections to make way for fossil fuel expansion.

"Luxon has been increasingly aligning himself with Trump-style environmental vandalism. From backing seabed mining and deep sea oil and gas exploration, to allowing fishing in marine reserves and attacking Te Tiriti o Waitangi," says Toop.

"But, people are rejecting the Trumpian 'drill-baby-drill’ mentality, and politicians on both sides of the aisle here in New Zealand should sit up and take notice."

Last week, Greenpeace lampooned Luxon with a viral spray tan video on social media, likening him to Trump over his support for seabed mining.

After Greenpeace launched a petition calling on Labour leader Chris Hipkins to take a stand, Hipkins reaffirmed Labour’s opposition to seabed mining. However, Greenpeace is urging him to go further.

"It’s good to see Labour opposing seabed mining - but it’s not enough," says Toop. "If Hipkins wants to show voters that Labour stands for nature and people, he needs to commit to revoke any seabed mining consents granted through the Fast Track Act."