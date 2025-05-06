Support for water company proposal

HAMILTON

Community consultation supports Hamilton City Council forming a joint water company with Waikato District Council to deliver water services.

In December last year, Hamilton councillors unanimously agreed to consult on forming a Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO) with its neighbouring council. The CCO would deliver drinking water and wastewater services with stormwater managed by each council, under contract to the CCO.

The proposal was in response to government concerns about under-investment in waters infrastructure, nationally. Successive governments have driven water reforms requiring councils to work together to create bigger organisations which can drive efficiencies and over time, make critical waters infrastructure more affordable for ratepayers.

Hamilton City Council put two options to its community; forming a CCO with Waikato District or forming an in-house business unit and continuing to manage water itself. Council was clear the in-house business unit option was only provided because the government required a second option be provided to the community. Forming a business unit was not supported by councillors.

A month-long consultation ending at the end of April saw more than 18,000 views of waters and rating information on Council’s website. More than 280,000 people were reached on social media and more than 3,000 emails were sent to people who had sought more information.

Of the 221 formal submissions received, 74 per cent said forming a joint waters company was the best option for the city. A number of organisations submitted including the Property Council of New Zealand and the University of Waikato.

In its submission, the University said forming a waters CCO was a “strategic move that will help address the current constraints and support the continued growth and success of Hamilton”.

The Property Council said a CCO would help ensure a consistent approach to asset management and planning.

“A CCO will also enable improved planning and implementation for increased network capacity. This should result in a more resilient and flexible system.”

Around 30 submitters have asked to speak to Councillors about their submission. Hamilton City Council will hear them tomorrow (Tuesday, 6 May).

Waikato District Council will receive feedback on its waters proposal until May 11, as part of its 2025-2034 Long-Term Plan consultation process. Both councils will make a final decision on how to provide future water services in June this year.

Click here to read the agenda and submissions in full.