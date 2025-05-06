Hamilton taking centre stage for kiwi music festival

HAMILTON

In a hotly contested battle to be the new home for the Jim Beam Homegrown music festival, Hamilton has come out on top.

After 18 years on Wellington’s waterfront, the festival is relocating to Claudelands Oval on 14 March 2026, ushering in a thrilling new era for both the event and the city.

The festival has long been a cornerstone of Aotearoa’s music scene, showcasing over 50 top-tier Kiwi acts across genres like rock, reggae, hip-hop, and electronic.

Mayor Paula Southgate was delighted at the news.

“Bringing Jim Beam Homegrown to Hamilton is a monumental win for our city. It’s a celebration of New Zealand music and culture, and we’re proud to host it at Claudelands Oval. This event will invigorate our local economy and put Hamilton on the national stage.”

"Hamilton is brilliant at hosting big events across many great venues and that is part of what makes our city a great place to visit or call home."

The festival’s move is anticipated to boost local businesses, hospitality, and tourism, injecting fresh energy into Hamilton’s cultural landscape.

Sean Murray, Hamilton City Council Deputy Chief Executive says Claudelands Oval is a versatile and spacious area, perfect for a festival of this magnitude.

“Our initial estimates expect more than 25,000 festival goers will spend around $3m during their visit and result in 16,000 visitor nights,” said Murray.

"Hamilton has the benefit of being the hub of the Waikato and this is a win for the whole upper North Island. We've proven we can deliver big events and are ready and excited to make this next era of the festival unforgettable."

Tickets for the inaugural Hamilton edition of Jim Beam Homegrown are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for lineup announcements and event details via homegrown.net.nz