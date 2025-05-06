Investigation launched into fire

By New Zealand Police

AUCKLAND

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fire at McDonalds in Pakuranga.

Emergency services attended the fire on Pakuranga Road just before 3pm on 5 May.

The fast food restaurant has sustained significant fire damage as a result.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie, of Counties Manukau CIB, says a scene guard has been in place at the restaurant overnight.

“At this point in time we are treating this fire as a suspected arson,” she says.

“A scene examination is being conducted this morning and Police will work alongside a fire investigator.

“As part of these enquiries we will be working to understand how the fire originated.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Gillespie says Police would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity prior to the fire.

If you have information to assist enquiries, please contact Police on 105 using the reference number 250505/2106.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.