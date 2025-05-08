AI driving safety changes at Tupua Horo Nuku

LOWER HUTT

Innovative AI technology is making Hutt City Council’s Tupua Horo Nuku seawall and shared path worksite safer for workers, pedestrians and motorists.

The pilot programme uses digital technology - developed by Kiwi company RUSH Digital - to supplement human decisions. It gives the team on the ground the tools to utilise real time data to make smarter decisions.

It is a collaboration between RUSH Digital, Downer NZ and Te Ara Tupua Alliance.

Utilising machine learning, the AI camera/s on site can recognise events such as:

When someone is horizontal (accidental fall)

Detect pedestrians in a no-go zone

Detect when workers are using PPE

Identify a construction worker from a member of the public

Detect the speed of traffic in a temporary management situation

Hutt City Council Economy and Development Director Jon Kingsbury says the AI pilot is a welcome addition to the Tupua Horo Nuku project.

"This technology will improve the safety of workers and the public and enable us to better monitor the speed of traffic in the confined area the project is operating in."

He says the AI traffic management trial is happening amongst a broader focus on AI at Council.

"We are seeking opportunities for AI use throughout the organisation, so it’s only natural that we would endorse the trial of technology in our projects."

Protection of privacy is built into the AI pilot based on a number of sources including the Privacy Act and guidance from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

Downer NZ’s National Digital Engineering Lead Cameron Hyndman says a cultural shift regarding AI is underway.

"It’s about making people realise that we’re not taking anyone’s personal information. We are working to keep people safe. That’s the bottom line."

RUSH Digital Founder and Chief Technology Officer Danu Abeysuriya says the AI technology being used was developed after years of research & development into machine learning and computer vision.

"R/VISION is designed to act as a crucial safety net, providing teams with the right information to make informed decisions on-site.

"We're not just implementing technology - we're enhancing situational awareness to help prevent incidents before they occur, ensuring everyone goes home safely at the end of each day."