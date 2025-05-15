Maths Support Funding a Mixed Bag say Principals

"All new funding for curriculum is welcome funding," said Leanne Otene, President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF), in response to the Minister of Education's announcement to fund the mathematics curriculum an additional $100m over four years.

The funding is intended for early intervention - $4million for maths checks at year 2 - $56 million for 143 full time maths intervention teachers for targeted support for years 0 - 6 students, and $40million for small group tutoring for up to 34,000 year 7 - 8 students.

On the year 2 maths check Otene said, "Our teachers already know the curriculum expectations at year 2, and teachers know which students are not meeting those expectations," she said.

"There is much research evidence to show that compulsory testing in primary school leads to negative unintended consequences which are not helpful," said Otene.

"What we need is additional support to help develop positive attitudes to maths, and build confidence in our young students," she said, "and $4 million won't be enough to do that.

"The $56 million for 143 new full time maths intervention teachers for our year 0-6 children would be very helpful," said Otene, " and if the Minister can find and appoint those teachers full time, that could make a difference,' she said.

"The remaining $40million for small group tutoring for year 7-8 students not yet meeting the curriculum expectations, is great, but it would be helpful to first see the outcome of the pilot study currently underway with these students," she said, "before committing to a particular course of action."

"The Minister has been clear that the maths intervention money is to target tier 2 support - targeted class intervention, rather than our most vulnerable students requiring tier 3 support," said Otene.

"We trust that the Minister is saving her biggest learning support funding boost for Budget Day," she said.