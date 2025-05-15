Chief Science Advisor Needs Courage To Take Honest Look at GE Failures

The Government's newly appointed chief science advisor Mr John Roche, must have the courage to advise and deprioritise investments in New Zealand GE trials that have failed to deliver.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, as quoted in the NZ Herald has said

"I also expect them to provide bold and courageous advice about those areas that aren’t delivering value for New Zealanders and may need to be deprioritised.

It's about making sure we are investing in what will have the greatest impact for New Zealanders." [1]

This points directly to being honest and aware about the poor performance of all New Zealand field trials of genetically engineered / modified organisms. After 25 years and the millions of dollars of public funds given to GE at the expense of other research and development (R&D) sectors, none of the outcomes provide any solutions to help advance farmers productivity. [2]

"The areas that need courageous advice and halting of investment should be focused toward the failure of the NZ GE field trials" said Claire Bleakley, president of GE Free NZ "To date, every New Zealand GE field trial has failed and not delivered on investment. Investing and supporting existing traditional non-GE cultivars that are being used today would have to greatest value, impact and public good for New Zealanders."

New Zealand benefits from diverse farming practices using high performing mixed pastures, grass fed animals and humane husbandry practices with superior animal breeds that are resistant to foot rot and worms. Organic milk produced from grass fed animals with no pesticides used or GE in the product chain is attracting a premium for milk solids of $11.50-$12.50/kg. [3]

The new Chief Scientist should recommend aligning research investment with the existing value food chain to preserve New Zealand’s healthy, high quality food that is GE Free.

Safe, natural food is what the consumers in export markets want and a marketing advantage for New Zealand.

This is threatened by deregulation in the Gene Technology Bill. If we lose our export advantage it harms the regional and rural sector economy which currently benefit from the export market and consumer choice for GE-free produce. The concerns about the Gene Technology Bill are reflected in the petition by Lisa Er which closes on 17 June. [4]

The Prime Minister has asked for Mr Roche's advice. He should support the recommendations of independent watchdog Physicians and Scientists for Global Responsibility (PSGRNZ) to set up an inquiry into The Gene Technology Bill and for major changes to the science funding system. [4]

