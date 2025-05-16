Talented teen heads Auckland Squash Open draw

Young talent highlights the 2025 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Squash Open with a couple of New Zealand's best teenage players taking further steps into their professional careers.

Top seed at the PSA Challenger tournament which runs Thursday 22 - Sunday 25 May is 18-year-old Ollie Dunbar from Wellington who has had an amazing 2025 already.

Currently ranked at 145 in the world Dunbar recently won the Australian and New Zealand junior titles. He was a semifinalist at the professional World Championship qualifying event plus reached the second round at the 2025 New Zealand Open after beating world No54 Rui Soares of Portugal.

There was also a title at the Scottish Junior U19 Open and a quarterfinal appearance at the British Junior U19 Open as well.

Dunbar, who is coached by former Auckland Open winner, Evan Williams will be using the tournament as part of his build up for the World Junior Championships in Egypt in July.

Another teen looking to take his pro career further is left-handed Freddie Jameson, 19 from Whangarei in Northland who has a current ranking of 603. Jameson was a beaten finalist to Dunbar in the New Zealand Junior Open earlier this year.

Jameson spent time training in hotbed of squash, Malaysia with Dunbar late last year.

The men's second seed is Shamil Wakeel from Sri Lanka followed by tournament regulars Ben Ratcliffe and Cameron Darton both from Australian along with Korean Jeongmin Ryu all ranked around 200.in the world.

Other New Zealanders in the draw include Willz Donnelly originally from Gisborne, Bay of Plenty's Glenn Templeton and Apa Fatialofa from Auckland's Henderson Club who have all had PSA rankings in recent times.. There are other competitors from Australia, Korea, Malaysia and Pakistan.

The women's satellite tournament features at large number of local and national players and will be very competitive. It's headed by four-time former champion Lana Harrison who first won in 2008 and then again 2020, 22 and 2023.

Other players to have or had a professional ranking include Sophie Hodges from the Waikato, Gemma Gregory as well as the Bay of Plenty duo Winona Jo-Joyce and Emma Merson.

Recent winners of the tournament include Temwa Chileshe in 2024, Josephe White (Australia), Lwamba Chileshe, Evan Williams, Henry Leung (Korea), While the women's champions of the past five years include Madison Lyon (Australia), Lana Harrison on three occasions and Jessica Turnbull (Australia).

Other champions of the past include Paul Coll, Martin Knight and Campbell Grayson as well as Shelley Kitchen, Amanda Landers-Murphy, Joelle King, Carol Owens and Lelani Joyce.

Over 120 players are taking part in the numerous graded champs running alongside the PSA tournament over the four days, all at the North Shore Club in Takapuna.

The Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Open PSA Challenger tournament runs from Thursday 22 May to Sunday 25 May. The finals are 2pm for women and 3pm Sunday for men.