Adventurers Rave About The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs Experiences

Whether you’re saddling up for a scenic ride or kicking up dust on a quad bike, The Cardrona Horse Treks & 4x4 Bikes, just 20 minutes south of Wanaka and 50 minutes north of Queenstown, is fast becoming a must-do experience for visitors to the region – and the glowing testimonials speak for themselves.

For Jaeyun, the Top Beat trek with guide Kelly was a clear highlight of their New Zealand journey. “It was the best time I had during my trip to New Zealand. I hope to revisit New Zealand and The Cardrona someday. I really enjoyed it!”

Others echoed that sentiment. Paul T, who joined a quad bike tour with his daughters, shared: “Had a fantastic time quad biking through the Cardrona Valley. My daughters and I enjoyed our experience, especially the amazing views. Thank you to Kelly, Hannah and the team for looking after us. It was so much fun. The photos and videos were very cool. Highly recommend checking them out if you're passing by.”

Fellow guest Kelly C was equally impressed by the buggy ride up the mountain. “So much fun driving up the mountain in the buggies! Rewarded with the most wonderful view when we reached the top. Tour guides were lovely and provided good instructions before we set off.”

Jet Yong, a first-time quad biker, loved the mix of adventure and scenery. “The guides were very friendly, accommodating and knowledgeable on both the bikes and the surrounding area. It’s a nice little tour around the mountain, on the quads.”

And for those drawn to the charm of horse trekking, Brenna Johnson had high praise: “Amazing horse trek! Super friendly and helpful owner, and lovely horses to ride. Trek had beautiful and unreal views. Definitely recommend!!”

From heart-racing rides to breathtaking views, The Cardrona offers a blend of Kiwi hospitality and unforgettable alpine adventure. Whether you're in the saddle or behind the handlebars, one thing is clear – it’s an experience that keeps guests smiling long after the dust settles.

Contact The Cardrona Horse Riding & 4x4 ATVs

info@thecardrona.co.nz

+64 3 443 1228

https://thecardrona.co.nz/

