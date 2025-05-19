Sip & Savour: The Best of New Zealand Wines at Great Spice Otumoetai, Tauranga

Pairing wine with Indian food might sound tricky, but with the right drop, it’s pure magic. At Great Spice Otumoetai, we’ve handpicked some of the best New Zealand wines to complement the bold, aromatic flavours of our dishes. From crisp Marlborough whites to rich Central Otago reds, there’s something for every palate – and every curry!

Sauvignon Blanc – Crisp, Citrus & Classic

Jules Taylor Marlborough – Vibrant and lively with hints of passionfruit, lime and fresh herbs

Perfect with: Chicken Tikka or Fish Tandoori – balances the chargrilled spice beautifully

Rockburn Central Otago – A riper take on Sauvignon Blanc with stone fruit and flinty minerality.

Perfect with: Paneer Tikka or Chicken Jalfrezi – ideal for dishes with a smoky or spicy edge.

Pinot Gris – Aromatic & Elegant

Man O’ War Waiheke Island – Hints of jasmine, pear and citrus – soft and rounded.

Perfect with: Chicken Korma or Vegetable Jalfrezi – mellow and balanced.

The Ned Marlborough – Crisp with notes of pear and spice.

Perfect with: Lamb Saag or Paneer Makhani – pairs beautifully with earthy, creamy curries.

Chardonnay – Smooth & Sophisticated

The Last Shepard Gisborne – Creamy and citrus-forward with soft oak.

Perfect with: Chicken Saagwala or Malai Kofta – creamy meets creamy!

Allan Scott Black Label Marlborough – Unfiltered, full-bodied and lush with a hint of oak.

Perfect with: Butter Chicken or Tandoori Prawns – bold meets bold!

Rosé – Fresh & Fruity

Church Rd Gwen Hawke’s Bay Rosé – Dry and elegant, with hints of berry and rose petal.

Perfect with: Lamb Seekh Kebabs or Onion Bhaji – vibrant and versatile.

Mt Difficulty Roaring Meg Central Otago Rosé – Deliciously dry with wild strawberry notes.

Perfect with: Goat Curry or Chicken Jalfrezi – cuts through rich spice.

Pinot Noir – Light & Layered

Rabbit Ranch Central Otago – Cherry, spice, and silky tannins.

Perfect with: Rogan Josh or Lamb Vindaloo – balances spice without overpowering.

Carrick Unravelled Central Otago – Organic, earthy and savoury with smooth tannins.

Perfect with: Dal Makhani or Lamb Do Pyaza – rich dishes with subtle heat.

Syrah – Spicy & Bold

Brookfields Back Block Hawke’s Bay – Dark berries, pepper and supple tannins.

Perfect with: Beef Madras or Goat Curry – handles bold, meaty flavours effortlessly.

Prefer a Cold Beer?

We’ve got a great range of local and imported options including Export 33, Steinlager Pure, Heineken, and Kingfisher. Whether you’re after low-carb, full strength, or non-alcoholic, a crisp cold beer is always a classic match for curry night.

Ready to sip and savour? Join us at Great Spice Otumoetai – where New Zealand’s finest wines meet the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine.

Contact Great Spice:

07-570 2244

info@greatspicetauranga.co.nz

https://www.greatspicetauranga.co.nz/contact

https://www.facebook.com/GreatSpice/