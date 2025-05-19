Your Ideal Winter Itinerary: Discover Auckland with Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

Winter in Auckland brings a crisp freshness to the air, fewer crowds, and the perfect excuse to indulge in the city’s cosiest experiences. Whether you’re visiting for a relaxing weekend or a longer city break, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites offers a warm, central base to explore it all. Here’s your ultimate winter itinerary to make the most of your stay.

Day One – Arrival and City Comforts

Check into Best Western Newmarket and settle into your comfortable, well-appointed room. Once refreshed, head into the city to explore the vibrant Britomart precinct. Browse boutique shops or warm up with a coffee at one of the many award-winning cafés. In the evening, enjoy dinner at one of Auckland’s top dining spots – choose from modern Indian flavours, Asian fusion or casual hearty fare. Return to Best Western for a restful night’s sleep.

Day Two – Arts, Culture and Hot Pools

Start your day with a hearty breakfast, then make your way to the Auckland War Memorial Museum, just a short drive away. Set in the stunning Auckland Domain, the museum offers fascinating insights into New Zealand history and Māori culture. After lunch in nearby Parnell, wind down with an afternoon soak at the Parnell Baths or venture a little further to the geothermal hot springs at Parakai. In the evening, catch a show at the Civic Theatre or Aotea Centre.

Day Three – Market Finds and Winter Walks

Begin your final day with a visit to the Clevedon Village Farmers Market (Sundays only) or explore the local shops at Newmarket. For a dose of fresh air, head up Maungawhau (Mt Eden) for panoramic views across the city – the perfect way to wrap up your trip. Before departing, enjoy a late lunch at a local café or opt for a takeaway to savour en route.

Winter Perks at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

With warm, modern rooms, complimentary parking and easy access to public transport, Best Western Newmarket makes exploring Auckland in winter a breeze. Whether you're here to shop, sightsee or simply relax, your winter escape starts here.

