Manslaughter charge laid following Papatoetoe death

By New Zealand Police

An additional charge has been laid over a man’s death following an alleged assault at a Papatoetoe bus stop last month.

On 27 April, 61-year-old Peter Te Kira was located with injuries at a bus stop on Great South Road.

He remained in intensive care at Auckland City Hospital before succumbing to his injuries on 30 April.

A 34-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court on 1 May, charged with assault.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, of Counties Manukau CIB, says a homicide investigation has continued into Mr Te Kira’s death.

“Police have now charged this man with manslaughter,” he says.

“He will be reappearing in the Manukau District Court on 22 May to face this charge.”

Police are unable to comment further while matters remain before the Court.